Shore Temple closed for tourists as Mamallapuram gears up for historic Modi-Xi summit

By Express News Service

CUDDALORE: The Shore Temple has been declared out of bounds for tourists, who, coming from far off places such as Nepal and Kolkata, were left high and dry on Wednesday.

“We came all the way to see the Shore Temple. I don’t think I can come back here again,” says Inu Agarwal, who had to return without seeing the monument.

None of the popular resorts or hotels are available for the dates of the summit, on popular holiday booking websites and apps.

Owner of Mamalla Beach Resorts, Krishnaraj T, says police personnel are booking into the resorts.

A large number of officials and delegates from both nations will be in Mamallapuram during the summit.

This includes over 6,000 police officials, political functionaries, officials from the State and Central cadre among others.

“All 30 suites here have been booked till the summit is over,” say workers at the Jade Country Club.

They, however, did not divulge the details about the bookings.

ALSO WATCH | Modi-Xi summit: Mahabalipuram gets a makeover but not everyone is thrilled

The area is being made dustproof as town panchayat officials were seen using machines to trap dust.

This is a very special occasion for Mamallapuram, says Krishnaraj. “It’s likely to boost tourism further.” The ASI is undertaking works to illuminate the monuments and heritage sites.

Security beefed up

No stone is left unturned by security agencies. Surveillance cameras have been fixed every 50-100 metres on East Coast Road. Resorts have been asked to double-check their entries.

“All resorts, from high-end to low-range ones, have been asked to check the credentials of their guests,” an official said.

Hundreds of rural and urban artists rehearsing at Nehru Indoor Stadium to take part at the forthcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram on Wednesday in Chennai. | (P Jawahar | EPS)

Personnel in plainclothes will also be spread out across villages in the region. Delegates and officials from the Chinese embassy visited the site to oversee preparations for the visit, on Wednesday.

State politicos welcome visit

Describing the summit as a historic event, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday appealed to the people of Tamil Nadu to welcome both leaders ‘wholeheartedly’.

Thanking Modi for choosing Mamallapuram for the summit, Palaniswami said the event would bring further glory to Tamil Nadu in the international arena.

Palaniswami recalled monk Xuanzang’s visit to the Pallava Kingdom and said the current summit at Mamallapuram was apt. Opposition parties VCK and CPI have also welcomed the visit.

Traffic diversions to be in force on October 11, 12

Chennai city traffic police and Kancheepuram district police have planned temporary arrangements to ease out the traffic on ECR and OMR.

People using GST road, Anna Salai, Sardar Patel Road, Rajiv Gandhi road and ECR are advised to plan their journey since traffic might move at a snail’s pace. Heavy vehicles will not be allowed on these roads from 6 am to 11 pm on October 11 and 12.

Oct 11 - 12.30pm to 2pm:

Vehicles entering the city through Perungalathur will be diverted towards Maduravoyal Outer Ring road. Vehicles plying in the south to north direction will be diverted at Pallavaram radial road and Chromepet - Tambaram road to Maduravoyal Outer Ring road.

Hundreds of rural and urban artists rehearsing at Nehru Indoor Stadium to take part at the forthcoming visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Mahabalipuram on Wednesday in Chennai. | (P Jawahar | EPS)

Oct 11 - 3.30pm to 4.30pm:

Vehicles plying on GST road will not be allowed beyond Kathipara bridge and will be diverted to 100 feet road.

Oct 11 - 2pm to 9pm :

Vehicles entering the city through Rajiv Gandhi road will be diverted at Sholinganallur junction and sent to Perumbakkam to reach the city. Meanwhile, vehicles entering the city through ECR will be blocked at Akkarai junction.

Oct 12 - 7.30am to 2pm:

Vehicles entering through Rajiv Gandhi road will be diverted at the Sholinganallur and sent to Perumbakkam to reach the city.

Oct 12 - 7am to 1.30pm:

Vehicles entering through ECR will be blocked at Akkarai and will not be allowed towards Muttukadu.