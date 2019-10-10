State revises support price for paddy, DPC staff unaware of revision

N Ramesh By

Express News Service

THANJAVUR: Even as the State government issued orders for paddy procurement for the 2019-20 season with an incentive price covering the kuruvai and samba crops, most direct procurement centre (DPC) staff are unaware of the new price. Farmers, already resentful over non-procurement of paddy, are now upset with the meager increase in the procurement price.

The government announced the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for paddy on July 4 this year. As procurement season commenced on October 1, Tamil Nadu farmers were clamouring for the State government to announce the incentive price for the paddy which would be over and above the MSP announced by the Centre. For the current procurement season, the Union government announced `1,835 per quintal (100 kg) for A grade paddy and `1,815 for the common variety.

Meanwhile, Government Order (4D) 4 of October 1, 2019 of the Cooperative, Food and Consumer Protection department of the State government announced incentive of `70 per quintal for the A variety and `50 for common paddy. With this, the procurement price at DPCs would be `1,905 per quintal for the A variety and `1,865 per quintal for the common variety. The new price would be in force from October 1, 2019 to September 30, 2020.

Even on October 8, DPC staff dd not know the new price. “We have yet to receive the new price and hence could not procure the paddy,” an official of a DPC in a village near Thanjavur said. When contacted, an official in the office of the Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation (TNCSC) Senior Regional Manager (SRM) said the Government Order has already been sent to divisional offices and they would in turn inform DPC staff. Meanwhile, in many centres, paddy brought by farmers have been allowed to pile up without procurement as staff did not know the new price. In other centres like Orathanadu, Poovathur and Kakkarai, staff procured the paddy but payment was still to be made as the new price was yet to reach the centre. Farmers like M Selvaraj of Annappanpettai had to sell his paddy to private traders as the price was not passed to the lower level. “I had to sell for Rs 200 less per quintal,” he rued.

R Sukumaran of Kakkarai said in many DPCs, paddy was not procured as staff were demanding various documents from farmers, including adangal from planting onward. He also lamented the incentive for paddy varieties is the same as last year. “We have been expecting at least ` 200 per quintal as the incentive since input prices, including that of diesel, and fertilisers like urea and DAP had gone up,” said Sukumaran.