Court extends custody of suspects in NEET case

By Express News Service

THENI: The Theni Judicial Magistrate (JM) Court on Thursday extended the judicial custody of Dr Venkatesan and son Udit Suriya, arrested by the CB-CID for obtaining a medical seat illegally, till October 24. The police had registered a case against the duo under IPC Sections 120(b), 419 and 420. They were remanded in judicial custody on September 26 and lodged in Madurai Central Prison.

Meanwhile, Dr Venkatesan filed a bail petition before the Theni JM Court, which dismissed the petition on Wednesday. The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court is likely to hear a bail petition filed by Udit Suriya on October 14. The duo was taken back to the Madurai Central Prison. Meanwhile, the JM Court adjourned the hearing of bail pleas submitted by four other suspects -- Praveen and his father Saravanan, Rahul and his father Devis -- to October 11.