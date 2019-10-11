Home States Tamil Nadu

Filmy-style face-off between cop and rowdy in Tamil Nadu goes viral

Challenged, cop tells rowdy that he will meet the goon just as a Parakkutam villager and not as a cop.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes

By S Godson Wisely Dass
Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: Audio clips of a heated exchange between a rowdy and a police officer here has gone viral on social media. Sources said that the clips feature Sub-Inspector E Esakkiraja and history-sheeter Madasamy. Esakkiraja was searching for Madasamy at his brother’s house in Paraikuttam near Maniachi. Esakkiraja allegedly had threatened to break Madasamy’s leg for his criminal acts. Both are from  Paraikuttam and their families were at loggerheads over some dispute, they added.

According to official sources, Madasamy is accused of over 40 cases including placing bomb at Cooperation Minister Sellur Raju’s office in 2016. Madasamy was also accused of injuring Esakkiraja’s father Esakkidurai with knife in 1998.

Madasamy shared an audio clip of a phone call between two of them on social media saying, “I would have killed you but I am sparing you for the sake of the uniform you wear.” Replying to the threat, Esakiraja dared Madasamy to meet him alone. “I will meet you just as a Parakkutam villager and not as police,” he added in the clip.

In the clip, Madasamy also divulges his plan to eliminate a leader of another community, largely present in southern districts.A senior police officer told TNIE that they are keenly watching the developments.

According to sources, SI Esakkiraja is a well known as a kick-boxing player. He has achieved many medals in kick-boxing World Cup, Asian Championship, Indian Championship and other inter-state championships.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
tamil nadu police Thoothukudi police Cop rowdy faceoff TN filmy cop
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp