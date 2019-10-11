Opposition will lose voter base in Puducherry: CM Narayanasamy

PUDUCHERRY: Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Thursday said that the opposition All India NR Congress (AINRC) and AIADMK would lose their voter base in the Union Territory after the Kamaraj Nagar Assembly by-election. Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of a campaign meeting for the October 21 by-election, Narayanasamy said that both parties had fallen into a deep pit following their alliance with the BJP. Moreover, there is no unity between the AINRC and AIADMK, their political views being divergent. While AINRC leader N Rangasamy says there will be a change in government in the UT, AIADMK legislature party leader A Anbazhagan says that his party will not indulge in toppling of the government, he said. Later, responding to Narayanasamy’s charges that opposition parties will lose base soon, Rangasamy said all were well aware which party was losing its base in the country.
