‘Provide packages to promote Myanmar as tourist destination’

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Though India, particularly Tamil Nadu, shares a similar heritage and culture with Myanmar, tourists from here are very low due to lack of proper air connectivity, said Moe Kyaw Aung, Myanmar Ambassador to India, on Thursday.

Speaking at the Indo-Myanmar meeting on Tourism-2019, organised by Tamil Nadu Tour Travel and Hospitality Association (TTTHA) here on Thursday, Moe Kyaw Aung said, “There are no many direct flights from India, especially from Chennai. This is one of the big hurdles for promoting Myanmar tourism among Indians”.

“I encourage tour operators from here to provide good packages to these tourists to promote Myanmar tourism. Though, India shares similar culture and heritage with Myanmar, in terms of tourist arrival in Myanmar, India stands 10th place,” he said.

Stating that after Myanmar recently liberalised the visa scheme, which offers comfort of even getting transit visa on arrival in the country, Moe Kyaw Aung said the number of tourists from China and other neighbouring countries has gone up.

The travel is also very expensive. Tourism will help to develop friendly relationship between people, help to learn culture and know each other. It is sad to see that younger generation of today lack much knowledge about Myanmar’s rich heritage and culture,” Moe Kyaw Aung said.

