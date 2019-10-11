Home States Tamil Nadu

Tourism minister gheraoed by PT cadre for using Krishnasamy photo

It was only after the minister, who was accompanied by AIADMK functionaries, assured PT cadre that he would not distribute the pamphlets, the latter dispersed.

Published: 11th October 2019 05:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 05:40 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: The Puthiya Tamilagam (PT) cadre led by its Nanguneri Union Secretary Thalavai Pandi gheraoed State Tourism Minister Vellamandi N Natarajan for using their party founder K Krishnasamy’s picture in AIADMK campaign pamphlets in Moolaikaraipatti here on Thursday.

It was only after the minister, who was accompanied by AIADMK functionaries, assured PT cadre that he would not distribute the pamphlets, the latter dispersed. Earlier, they questioned the minister as to why he was distributing the particular pamphlets, especially when PT has chosen to break its alliance with AIADMK. When police arrived at the spot, the PT cadre complained to them that the minister was instigating them. Claiming that they have already complained about the issue, they wanted the police to seize the pamphlets.

“Office-bearers of our advocate wing had already filed a complaint to the Nanguneri Deputy Superintendent of Police, and Returning Officer against Thalavai Pandi for using our party leader’s picture and PT flag in their election campaigns. However, the authorities did not take any action. Our party founder Krishnasamy firmly said that there was no alliance with AIADMK unless the State government issues a Government Order categorising seven SC sub-castes as Devendrakula Vellalars,” Pandi told TNIE.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Puthiya Tamilagam Nanguneri Vellamandi N Natarajan K Krishnasamy AIADMK
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp