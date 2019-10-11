Home States Tamil Nadu

Walkers have snakes for company in Thillai Nagar Corporation Park

Corporation employees have also cautioned residents to avoid walking through shaded areas at night as they, too, have come across snakes on the premises.

Published: 11th October 2019 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th October 2019 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: After sunset, most residents avoid taking a walk in the corporation park at Thillai Nagar for fear of stepping on snakes. Corporation employees have also cautioned residents to avoid walking through shaded areas at night as they, too, have come across snakes on the premises.

A corporation worker said, “There have not been any reports of snakebites but recently, some residents spotted a snake. Since then, we have been urging them to stay away from areas with bushes or which are not properly illuminated at night.” Sources said workers cannot guarantee safety as there is a poorly maintained railway property behind the park.

“We clean the park daily but the Tiruchy Fort station land behind it is poorly maintained with tall shrubs and waste material scattered all over. Because of this, snakes have found shelter in the station premises and also enter the park.”

Thillai Nagar resident Sivasubramaniam Natarajan said, “There are so many people using the park in the mornings and early evenings, but there is not much footfall after sunset. The corporation has to raise the issue of snakes with Railways, at least for the sake of children who use the park.” Some residents opined the civic body has to take steps to ensure the safety of residents. “It is the first modern park in the city. Though the corporation is doing a good job of maintaining it, the civic body should also take steps to ensure public safety. The corporation needs to clear the shrubs from the railway premises,” said YS Aandal, a resident.

The corporation is in a fix as it cannot clear shrubs on railway property without the permission of the transporter. “Our park is in front of Tiruchy Fort station. We cannot clear the shrubs and clean railway property without their permission. We will inform Tiruchy railway division and our officials would then take necessary steps to ensure public safety,” a top corporation official said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
snakes corporation park Railway
India Matters
Former Chinese Prime Minister Zhou En-lai enjoying a sip of coconut water at the shore temple in Mahabalipuram. (Photo | Express)
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Will DaMo help NaMo and Xi at Mahabalipuram?
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
Trade mattered. (Photo | Bloomberg)
Paul Krugman: What economists (including me) got wrong about globalization

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Three waitresses join Indian Coffee House in Thrissur
Modi-Xi summit : Hundreds of rural and urban artists readies for the historic meet
Gallery
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
As India cricketer Hardik Pandya turned 26 on Friday, let us take a look at some of the different hairstyles the all-rounder experiment with over the years.
Happy birthday Hardik Pandya: Check out the different hairstyles of Indian cricket sensation
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp