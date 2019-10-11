When ‘tennis elbow’ turned out to be tumour

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Doctors at MGM Healthcare Hospital successfully removed a non-cancerous tumour from the elbow of a 30-year-old IT entrepreneur from Chennai, with minimally invasive interventional radiology guided orthopaedic surgery, recently.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, doctors said the tumour was diagnosed as Osteoid Ostemo. It was 1.5cm in size. Though it will disappear in 2-3 years, the patient, Sridhar, couldn’t tolerate the pain even after taking painkillers and opted for the surgery.

“The patient was suffering with it for nearly a year. He was diagnosed and treated for tennis elbow,” said AB Govindaraj, Clinical Health and Senior consultant, Department of Orthopaedics, MGM Healthcare Hospital.

Navin Gnanasekaran, Associate Director, Medical Services and Senior Consultant, said,”Usually for Osteoid Ostemo, radio frequency ablation is performed, where the tumour is burned using waves. Another traditional method is open surgery. Instead, we chose to remove the tumour by a new method which could have damaged his joint. Therefore, we performed minimally invasive interventional radiology guided orthopaedic surgery, where a small hole was made and the tumour removed. The patient recovered completely and went to work in a few days.”