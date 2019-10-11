Will bring CM Palaniswami to justice: Stalin

TIRUNELVELI: DMK President MK Stalin on Thursday said he would get punishment to Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami in a case filed by DMK alleging that the chief minister, when serving as a minister during Jayalalithaa’s rule, awarded six road-laying projects to his relatives and friends, and thereby caused losses to the State exchequer”. Campaigning in Ittamozhi on Thursday, he said, “DMK’s MP R S Bharathy had filed a case against the chief minister for swindling Rs 4,000 crore in the scam. The High Court ordered a CBI inquiry into the case. However, the CM obtained a stay order in the Supreme Court. He should have either resigned or faced the case. DMK will get him a punishment after coming to power.”
