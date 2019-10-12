Home States Tamil Nadu

All roads lead to Mahabs as Chennai comes to standstill

Confusion prevails as vehicles plying on  arterial roads were diverted without prior notice

Published: 12th October 2019 04:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: City commuters had a harrowing time on Friday due to traffic snarls. The road from Kathipara to St Thomas Mount was blocked around 12.30 pm and vehicles started piling up on the arterial roads. Though the police had earlier announced that smooth flow of the traffic would be ensured, commuters had tough time as vehicles on the arterial roads were diverted without prior notice. 

“Until Thursday we were told that only the way through which the convoy comes from the airport will be blocked, but on Friday morning instructions were issued to us not to allow any vehicles near the Anna Salai,” said a police officer on bandobust duty. Even trains were blocked from 12 pm to 1 pm, due to which commuters in large numbers gathered at Guindy bus stand. 

However, buses were also not available. “Anticipating traffic congestion, I decided to take the train. But no train or bus service was available,” said K Murugesan who works in a private college in Pallavaram. People working in the MGR University near the ITC Grand Chola were not allowed to pass either. “The bus stopped at St Thomas Mount and I walked all the way here but they did not allow me to cross the hotel. I reached here by 12 pm and the police say they will allow only after the convoy gets inside. So, I had to wait for two hours to get to the building just a few metres away,” said K Priyadharshini, who works as an administrative staff.

Ambulances face trouble

Around 1 pm, with the roads blocked for the Chinese convoy, an ambulance from Velachery plying towards Guindy got stuck. “I have been roaming around the Guindy and Velachery area for more than one hour. Everywhere traffic is blocked and the police are not allowing us anywhere near the Anna Salai or Sardar Patel Road,” said the 108 ambulance driver, who had to halt at the Guindy railway station until the traffic is cleared.

Around 1.30 pm, another ambulance at St Thomas Mount was caught in traffic. When the traffic police tried to clear the vehicles to make way for the ambulance, a team of Special Action Force stopped the vehicles and the ambulance. The patient was stuck for another hour. However,  the policemen deployed on the roads near the airport were lenient towards the ambulances. They made all arrangements to ensure smooth passage of ambulances along the stretch. At least, three ambulances were allowed to pass without hindrance.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Xi Jinping Narendra Modi India-China Summit Mahabalipuram
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp