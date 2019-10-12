Home States Tamil Nadu

Chennai throws out rousing welcome to its high-profile visitors

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were present to welcome both Modi and Xi, who arrived separately.

Published: 12th October 2019 04:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:46 AM   |  A+A-

Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister took the Chinese premier aroud the historic shore temples. (Photos | PIB/ Special Arrangement)

By C Shivakumar
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chennai wore a festive look on Friday, with people from different walks of life coming together to accord a grand welcome for visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. School students, artistes, politicians and Chinese expatriates lined up along the roads taken by the leaders to reach Mamallapuram for their informal summit, cheering and waving national flags of India and China.

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam were present to welcome both Modi and Xi, who arrived separately.

Xi, who arrived around 1.30 pm, retired to ITC Grand Chola Sheraton, before proceeding towards Mamallapuram. Modi arrived 15 minutes earlier and flew to Taj Fisherman’s Cove. He was accompanied by External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Kumar Doval.

At the Mahabs, convoys of Modi and Xi arrived at a gap of 20 minutes, with the prime minister dressed in crisp white veshti, shirt and thundu (shoulder cloth). Greeting Xi at the Arjuna’s Penance monument, Modi took him on a guided tour, along with translators, briefing him about the architectural marvel. The two leaders also visited ‘Krishna’s Butter Ball’, a gigantic granite boulder resting on a short incline. The boulder is approximately six metres high and five metres wide and weighs around 250 tons.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chennai Narendra Modi Xi Jinping Edappadi K Palaniswami O Panneerselvam
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp