Law and order good in Puducherry under Congress regime: CM Narayansamy

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: The Congress government has freed Puducherry from the clutches of anti-social elements and brought law and order under control, Chief Minister V Narayansamy said here on Friday. He was talking to reporters during a campaign seeking votes for Congress party’s bypoll candidate A John Kumar.

Narayanasamy refuted the claim of the Opposition parties that the Congress government had failed to ensure the welfare of people and development of the union territory. Law and order is under control and all major anti-social elements, who were involved in organised crimes during former CM N Rangasamy’s tenure, have been put behind bars. Only the second-rung rowdies remain unarrested and they will also be nabbed soon, Narayanasamy said.

Even those who harassed businessmen seeking ‘mamool’ have been “dealt with by the police,” he said. “If people want a peaceful living, they should vote for A John Kumar,” Narayanasamy said. He alleged that rowdies were accompanying Rangasamy during the campaign.

He also charged the Opposition parties of supporting Lt. Governor Kiran Bedi who “blocked” the free rice scheme for people.The Congress has constituted ward committees comprising of ministers and legislators in six municipal wards of Kamaraj Nagar segment.