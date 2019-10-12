NRI man killed for alleged affair with kin

By Express News Service

VELLORE: A 45-year-old man, A Krishnan, was arrested on charges of killing his neighbour for allegedly having an affair with his relative, on Friday.

According to the police, K Ramesh (38) of Kavandappanaur was found dead on Thursday night with injuries on his head, neck and legs. The body was sent to the Tirupattur GH for autopsy.



An investigation revealed that Ramesh was working in Saudi Arabia and had come on leave. He was staying with his family for the past 20 days. At that time, it is alleged that he developed a relationship with his maternal aunt’s daughter, who is also a distant relative of Krishnan. On coming to know of the affair, Krishan warned Ramesh to call it quits and had an argument over the matter.

Meanwhile, at around 8 pm on October 10 when Ramesh went to his farm, Krishnan allegedly hacked him to death. Kandhili Police registered a case and arrested Krishnan under section 302 (Punishment for Murder) of Indian Penal Code.