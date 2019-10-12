Home States Tamil Nadu

PM Modi, Xi Jinping discuss terror, trade

Longer than planned dinner indicates the seriousness with which the two leaders held their informal talks; South Indian cuisine served during one-on-one dinner at Mamallapuram

Published: 12th October 2019 04:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2019 04:53 AM   |  A+A-

Modi and Jinping-Mahabalipuram-photos

People gather outside the Chennai International Airport to welcome Chinese President Xi Jinping. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Diplomatic events generally happen with clockwork precision. But, a one-on-one dinner Prime Minister Narendra Modi had with visiting Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram, which was scheduled to be over by 8.30 pm, exceeded by almost an hour-and-a-half on Friday, leading to speculation on what might have kept them occupied for so long.

Of course, the two leaders were treated to traditional South Indian cuisine, which included thakkali rasam, arachavitta sambar, Malabar lobster, ada pradhaman, and mamsam biriyani. But Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale chose to reveal little apart from saying the two leaders spent quality time over dinner on Day One of their informal summit and discussed a wide range of issues. 

In all, the two leaders spent five hours together on Friday, including half-an-hour spent watching a cultural extravaganza. They had detailed discussions on their respective national visions with Xi saying he was looking forward to working closely with Modi.
A reference to Bodhi Dharma, a Pallava prince from Kanchipuram who renounced the throne, became a Buddhist monk and was India’s first spiritual ambassador to China, where he was called DaMo, also came up during the mutual interactions.

Modi brought up concerns over the ballooning bilateral trade deficit and other economic issues. The menace of terror was another issue both sides discussed at length. “There was an acknowledgement that both the countries are very complex and very diverse. The two leaders said that these are large countries and that radicalisation is a matter of concern to both and that both would work together so that radicalisation and terrorism did not affect our multi-cultural, multi-ethnic multi-religious societies,” he said.

They are expected to discuss international issues on Saturday. Modi presented a Nachiyarkoil Annam lamp and a Thanjavur painting to Xi.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Narendra Modi Xi Jinping Mamallapuram terror
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Prime Minister Modi picks up trash along Kovalam beach
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapoor and her alleged boyfriend Karan Boolani. Take a look at their pictures! (Photos | Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja, Rhea Kapoor Instagram)
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp