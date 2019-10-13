Home States Tamil Nadu

Courtesy Xi's visit, temple town tourists get new facilities

Hours after the dignitaries left, hundreds of tourists thronged Mamallapuram on Saturday, to take advantage of the new facilities and beautification works.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:22 AM   |  A+A-

Tourists flock Mamallapuram on Saturday.

By OMJASVIN M D & Jose K Joseph
Express News Service

CHENNAI/TIRUCHY: Hours after the dignitaries left, hundreds of tourists thronged Mamallapuram on Saturday, to take advantage of the new facilities and beautification works. Pancha Rathas, Krishna’s Butterball and Lighthouse were thrown open to the public again. However, much to the disappointment of tourists,  the Shore Temple was not open due to maintenance reasons. It will be opened to the public from Sunday.

Arches made of fresh fruits and vegetables were erected at several places, to welcome the leaders. Some visitors managed to take some of the fruits home on their way back. To hide the beach areas, beautifully painted make-shift walls had been raised for about 500 metres near the Shore Temple and Krishna’s Butterball. 

India-China flags were flying high on the medians of roads leading to the monuments. Most of the vendors, including stone sculpture sellers, opened their shops minutes after the summit was over. Tourists who gathered after the summit said they were amused to see Mamallapuram this way.

‘’In 40 years, the monuments have not looked this decorative with colourful lights. It was very beautiful and this (event) will surely promote tourism. The government should maintain the place everyday’’ said Prabhakar B, a tourist. Mamallapuram, which was known only for its monuments, will now be remembered for the historic summit too. 

“In future, we cannot talk about Mamallapuram without mentioning Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Xi-Jinping. The place will tell good things about Indo-China relationship,’’ said Senthil Kumar, another tourist. Civic facilities kept in public places for the summit are a boon for locals. Water tanks, waste bins and toilets were provided near important monuments. 

Meanwhile, people across the State have put forward requests for the facilities created at the tourist spot for the summit, to be maintained. Officials at Mamallapuram Town Panchayat have assured that these facilities will not be removed and will be for future use. Tourist inflow was in huge numbers on Saturday and more people are expected to visit the temple town on Sunday. 

Lighting arrangements on this historic site and its monuments such as Arjun Penance, Panch Rathas, Krishna’s Butter Ball has caught the world attention. “The State should maintain these arrangements in the historic sites for a few more days not only for tourists but also residents,” said former state minister N Nallusamy. “The wide coverage of the meeting of the two world leaders will definitely increase the tourist flow to this location. Therefore, the government should maintain these arrangements,” said S Venkitachalam, a tour operator based in Tiruchy. 

Invite extended to defence minister
CHINESE President Xi Jinping has suggested enhancing “mutual trust between militaries of India and China, said Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. “China has extended an invitation to the defence minister of India to visit China. The dates would be discussed through diplomatic channels,” he said. Jabin Jacob, China watcher and adjunct research fellow at the National Maritime Foundation, said increasing military interactions between the two countries was a good idea.

‘Symbol’ic display of saree politics
About 500 women belonging to over 50 Self-Help Groups were engaged by the ruling party to welcome Xi at the city airport. They were sporting pink sarees on Friday, while welcoming him to the city, and green sarees on Saturday when he returned to the airport.

“Pink represent’s BJP’s lotus symbol and green AIADMK’s two leaves,” said a woman from Perungudi. They were brought in five MTC buses from various parts of the city.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mamallapuram Xi Jinping Narendra Modi
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp