Girl, mother held in connection with NEET fraud

By Express News Service

CHENNAI/THENI: A girl aged 18 and her mother were arrested by CB CID on Friday for allegedly tampering with a marksheet and in connection with impersonation in National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).Police identified them as Priyanka (18), a native of Dharmapuri and her mother Mynavathi (45).

Police sources said the girl and her mother had tampered the mark sheet and produced a fake document and got admission in a private college in Chennai. After cases of cheating in NEET were taken up, colleges were asked to check the authenticity of mark sheets submitted. A private medical college at Thandalam said the original mark of the girl and the one in the mark sheet submitted did not match and informed CB CID. The incident came to light on September 11 after the dean of the medical college got two e-mails about the impersonation, said a police source.

Based on a complaint, the two were arrested from their house here. Later, they were taken to CB CID office at Theni. They were remanded to judicial custody on Saturday. Investigation revealed that Mynavathi had allegedly contacted an agent and engaged another girl to write NEET for Priyanka, the source said.

KV Udit Surya of Chennai was booked after he got MBBS admission in government college at Theni by engaging a person to write the entrance test for him. After Surya and his father were arrested on September 25, three more students and their fathers were arrested. In October first week, CB CID officers nabbed an agent.