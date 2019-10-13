Kovai gold heist: UP police crack case, 2 nabbed

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: Nearly three weeks after a jewellery unit staff was robbed of 158.5 sovereigns aboard a bus in the city, the Uttar Pradesh (UP) police cracked the case with the help of the victim on Friday. Besides recovering the stolen jewellery, the UP police nabbed two persons. A team of officials from the city have left for the northern State to carry out investigations. Sources said that the suspects were arrested during a vehicle check at Bareilly in UP.

On September 25 last, Murali, a marketing employee, was travelling to Karnataka to fulfil an order for 158.5 sovereigns (1268.58 grams) of gold ornaments worth Rs 44 lakh to a customer at Bengaluru in Karnataka. He boarded a Bengaluru-bound private travel from the Coimbatore Omni bus stand. However, when he opened the bag the next morning, the jewellery was missing. While the city police registered a case, the victim and his friend Thiyagarajan were unhappy with the progress of the probe and took the matters into their own hands.

Thiyagarajan, himself a victim of one such robbery, hinted at a well-planned operation by a gang. “They boarded the bus from Coimbatore. The number of passengers was low. When Murali fell asleep, they stole the gold and applied the paste on the bag’s zip to keep it from opening on the bus. By the time Murali realised the gold was gone, the robbers had boarded a train to UP. I was too robbed in a similar manner a few years ago. Based on this suspicion, we approached the UP police through IPS officer G Muniraj,” said Thiyagarajan.

Sources said that N Ahsan Urf Bona (47) of Ragdapura in Bijnor district and K Devendar (25) of Jakirpur in the same locality were arrested. The UP police declared 100 per cent recovery in the case and informed the Coimbatore city police on Saturday.

While the gold was seized by the UP police, the manufacturers involved in the case alleged that the city police were not enthusiastic in probing the case. “Though we complained to the Kattoor police, no action was taken. After pulling some strings, the Rathinapuri station registered a case two days after the heist. They helped us get the details of the passengers aboard the bus from the travel agency,” said a gold manufacturer requesting anonymity.