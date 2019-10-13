Home States Tamil Nadu

Silk Route to fame: Sirumugai in spotlight  

The weavers from Sirumugai are basking in the glory of the instant global fame their ornate, meticulous and painstaking efforts have brought to this nondescript town.

Published: 13th October 2019 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th October 2019 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

Weavers holding the shawl that was presented to Xi Jinping | spl arrangement

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: When the first batch of silk traders left on their pioneering journey over 2,000 years ago through the Silk Route, little would have the brightest mandarin of the Han dynasty (2nd century BCE China) imagined that one day their toil would weave together two great nations. While unfurling a silk shawl presented to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the informal Mamallapuram Summit on Saturday, Chinese premier Xi Jinping was marking a fresh chapter in the continual history of Indo-Sino cultural and scientific exchange. That the silk shawl was woven at Sirumugai in the district only hinted at the depth of the relationship. 

Also Read - 'Chennai vision' start of a new era in India-China relations: PM Modi during summit with Xi Jinping

The weavers from Sirumugai are basking in the glory of the instant global fame their ornate, meticulous and painstaking efforts have brought to this nondescript town. The team — designer M Dharmaraj and weavers A Shanmugasundaram and E Manoj Kumar of Sirumugaipudur Sri Ramalinga Sowdambgai Handloom Weavers Co-operative P&S Society — worked tirelessly for over 15 days to weave the shawl based on the order made by the Department of Handlooms and Textiles (DHT) ahead of the summit. 

“It is a dream come true moment for us to work on a shawl that has been presented to a world leader,” says Dharmaraj. The team wove the portrait of the Chinese premier on a bright red silk shawl. So how did they do it? “The work entailed hours of toil spread over many days,” the weavers said, adding that they made 24,100 card punches (Jacquard loom, a device incorporated in special looms to control individual warp yarns used for intricate woven patterns) to attain the full design. “The shawl, given its cloth variety and the peculiar work, might cost anywhere between Rs 45,000 and Rs 50,000,” they added. 

Also Read: Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Chinese Premier Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago

President of the society V Ravikumar said that they delivered the order to the DHT, Coimbatore, on October 9. Later, the shawl was sent to Chennai to be kept ready for the Saturday’s event. They also wove a shawl for the Prime Minister. It has been put on the display for the Mamallapuram event. In case you are wondering that this is a one-off work of art from the society, wait till you see the intricately designed sarees like Mayilthogai, Thirukural and Manamakkal. They also have a saree with the portrait of M K Gandhi woven into it.

‘Gandhi saree’
The weavers also have a saree with the portrait of Mahatma Gandhi woven into it

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Silk Route Sirumugai Narendra Modi Xi Jinping
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Researchers find plastic-eating bacteria, BBMP won’t use it
Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray along with Yuva Sena chief Aditya Thackeray release the manifesto for assembly elections in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Sena poll manifesto promises lower power bill, subsidised food canteens
The unaided school teachers raising slogans during the Kerala Unaided School Teachers and Staff Union protest in front of Secretariat demanding wages equivalent to the government and aided sector. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala to bring in legislation to ensure minimum wages for school teachers
Police taking prime accused Jollyamma to the house of deceased Roy Thomas for collecting evidence at Koodathayi in Thamarassery. ( Photo | TP Sooraj )
Jolly murder case: A blow-by-blow account of the chilling drama at Koodathayi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp