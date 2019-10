By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam launched campaigns for AIADMK candidates in Vikravandi and Nanguneri Assembly constituencies on Sunday. The chief minister would campaign in Kalakkad on Monday and Palayamkottai on Friday.

In Vikravandi, he would campaign in Kanai and Koliyanur on Wednesday and in Kanai, Koliyanur and Vikravandi on Thursday. Panneerselvam will campaign in Kanai on Monday and Koliyanur on Friday. His will be in Nanguneri on Tuesday.