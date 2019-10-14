Lakshmi Vilas Bank staff happy as merger fails

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Employees of Lakshmi Vilas Bank are a relieved lot as merger with India Bulls Ltd was rejected by Reserve Bank of India. The 5000-odd employees had been strongly opposing the merger. In July, employees of Chennai branch, along with their families, organised a marathon in protest. In a release, Lakshmi Vilas Bank Officers’ Association said they have taken upon a turn around strategy plan for the next five years to make the bank more efficient. “The merger proposal created a lot of anxiety amongst investors, depositors and employees. We are very happy RBI rejected the deal.If it had happened it would have been a sectoral fail,” said KV Tulasiram.