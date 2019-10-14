Northeast monsoon likely to set in on October 17

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Northeast monsoon is likely to set in on October 17, according to Regional Meteorological Centre in Chennai.“It may rain over isolated parts of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Kerala and Karnataka from Monday. The intensity will increase from Tuesday and the monsoon is likely to set in over the Southern peninsula by Thursday evening,” a senior official from the centre said. He further said an anti-cyclone system in the Northern and Northwestern India will cast a dry spell leading to the onset of the monsoon in the South.

An anticyclone (opposite to a cyclone) is a weather phenomenon defined as a large-scale circulation of winds around a central region of high atmospheric pressure, clockwise in the Northern Hemisphere, counterclockwise in the Southern Hemisphere.

The announcement has come when Southwest monsoon withdrew from more parts of North Arabian Sea, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh on Sunday. The withdrawal commenced more than a month after extended monsoon spilt into early October, making it the most delayed in recorded history. The usual date for the monsoon to start exiting West Rajasthan is September 1.

As many as 4,399 places vulnerable to Northeast monsoon have been identified across the State and the government machinery is prepared to face it, said Minister R B Udhayakumar in Tirunelveli on Sunday.