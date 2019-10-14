Puducherry cracker unit blast: Death toll hits five

By Express News Service

PUDUCHERRY: With the death of one more person injured in the Kariyamputhur cracker manufacturing unit, the toll has gone up to five.

Sources said, P Deepa (35) and Vaitheeswari (27), both belonging to Sornavur in Villupuram district and V Gnanammal alias Varalakshmi (44) of Kariyamputhur were killed on the spot when crackers exploded in the unit near the lake on Friday. Of the two injured undergoing treatment in the government hospital, Gunasundari, owner of the unit, belonging to Manaveli in Ariyankuppam, died on Saturday and C Kalamani (45) of Kariyamputhur on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister V Narayanasamy visited the hospital on Saturday and advised the doctors to give best treatment.

While the relatives of the deceased persons, including the two women from Sornavur, demanded compensation, revenue and police officials said they were probing the reason for the accident.