Tamil Nadu tops list of PhD awardees for 2018

Binita Jaiswal By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of PhDs in 2018. It was awarded to 5,844 students according to an All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the results of which were released by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry recently.

Karnataka stands second by awarding 5,020 PhD degrees while Uttar Pradesh is third with 3,996. Assam produced 3,676 degrees and Andhra was fifth with 2,615.

Out of the 5,844 PhDs, 2,976 were awarded to girls and 2,868 to boys. The State also awarded number of degrees than last year when 4,551 students got PhDs. The Higher Education Department officials said that last year, the State increased stipend to research scholars from Rs 36,000 per annum to Rs 60,000 and disbursed Rs 60.48 lakh to 128 students. The State is also a top performer among larger States in gross enrolment ratio in the higher education sector with 49 per cent.

Academics have claimed that measures are taken to ensure the quality of PhD degrees. The University of Madras has put in place different mechanisms to ensure good quality of the PhD research papers. To check plagiarism, the university has formed doctoral committees to thoroughly examine the content. “We have also introduced a complete online system to monitor the progress of the PhD students and check, among other things, whether the research scholar has attended any national conference in the first year and presented a paper in the second year,” said Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras P Duraisamy. In 2018, 40,813 PhD degrees were awarded.