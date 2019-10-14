Home States Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu tops list of PhD awardees for 2018

Karnataka stands second by awarding 5,020 PhD degrees while Uttar Pradesh is third with 3,996. Assam produced 3,676 degrees and Andhra was fifth with 2,615.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:54 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

Graduate, academics, research

For representational purposes

By Binita Jaiswal
Express News Service

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu recorded the highest number of PhDs in 2018. It was awarded to 5,844 students according to an All-India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE), the results of which were released by the Union Human Resources Development Ministry recently.

Karnataka stands second by awarding 5,020 PhD degrees while Uttar Pradesh is third with 3,996. Assam produced 3,676 degrees and Andhra was fifth with 2,615.

Out of the 5,844 PhDs, 2,976 were awarded to girls and 2,868 to boys. The State also awarded number of degrees than last year when 4,551 students got PhDs. The Higher Education Department officials said that last year, the State increased stipend to research scholars from Rs 36,000 per annum to Rs 60,000 and disbursed Rs 60.48 lakh to 128 students. The State is also a top performer among larger States in gross enrolment ratio in the higher education sector with 49 per cent.

Academics have claimed that measures are taken to ensure the quality of PhD degrees. The University of Madras has put in place different mechanisms to ensure good quality of the PhD research papers. To check plagiarism, the university has formed doctoral committees to thoroughly examine the content. “We have also introduced a complete online system to monitor the progress of the PhD students and check, among other things, whether the research scholar has attended any national conference in the first year and presented a paper in the second year,” said Vice-Chancellor of University of Madras P Duraisamy. In 2018, 40,813 PhD degrees were awarded.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu PhDs
India Matters
Carved stones are seen at the Ram Janmabhomi Nyas-run workshop at Karsevakpuram in Ayodhya Monday November 12 2018. | (File | PTI)
Muslim parties hope for 'justice' in Ayodhya case
The NCERT has listed do's and dont's on how assessment should be carried out and reported in pre-schools (File Photo)
NCERT bans written or oral tests for pre-school children
Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy to launch Rythu Bharosa on October 15
For representational purposes
Karnataka to come up with standard of procedure to deal with POCSO cases

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Koodathayi mass murders: How Jolly Joseph plotted and killed six family members
Tender coconut at Mahabs, film shoot at Gemini: When Zhou Enlai dropped by 63 years ago
Gallery
Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor is back in Mumbai after her Maldives vacation with husband Anand Ahuja and we have a compilation of some of their best moments, which were shared on their various social media handles. The couple was accompanied by Rhea Kapo
Inside Sonam and Rhea Kapoor's Maldives vacation with beaus Anand Ahuja and Karan Boolani
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping toured the seaside town of Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu ahead of their informal summit. Dressed in a traditional Tamil ‘veshti’ (dhoti), angavastram (a shawl), and a shirt, the Prime Minister too
IN PHOTOS: PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping take a trip across Mamallapuram
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp