TN police bust illegal liquor unit at Vaniyambadi, one held

By Express News Service

VELLORE: Continuing the crackdown against illegal liquor manufacturing and sale, the Prohibition Enforcement Wing (PEW) of Tamil Nadu police busted an illegal liquor manufacturing unit located at Melnimmiyampattu village in Vaniyambadi, Vellore district.

A team of officials, led PEW Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) SB Rajendran, and Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) Inspector Manivel, carried out the operation based on secret information.

Rectified spirit (RS) kept for blending illegal liquor and instruments and labels were seized from the unit, besides arresting a 43-year-old man.

“About 105 litres of rectified spirit, sealing machine, test equipment, and raw materials were seized during the operation conducted early on Monday,” PEW Inspector, S Senguttuvan, told Express.

The unit was sealed during the raids and Thangaraj (43), who operated the unit, was arrested by the police. He was slapped with a case under sections 420 (cheating), 468 (forgery), section 471 (using forged documents or electronic records as if genuine), and section 511 (punishment for attempting to commit offences) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and 6 and 7 of Tamil Nadu Rectified Spirits Rules, 2000, he said.

Thangaraj was in the process of preparing fake liquor to make good sales ahead of Deepavali. He had been indulging in the activity for over one and half years.

The man was working as labourer in stone crushing unit, later he switched over to making illegal liquor.