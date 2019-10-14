Home States Tamil Nadu

Two Vellore girls give life to Mahatma Gandhi through strokes of brush

Around 150 portraits made by these girls made it to the galleries of the famous Fort Museum for a week-long special exhibition.

Published: 14th October 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th October 2019 07:45 PM   |  A+A-

S Rajeshwari and R Gayatri look at their painting of Mahatma Gandhi

S Rajeshwari and R Gayatri look at their painting of Mahatma Gandhi| Express

By R Sivakumar
Express News Service

VELLORE: It was a dream come true for the two Class XII girls. Their joy found no bounds when around 150 portraits of Mahatma Gandhi made by them finally made it were embedded on the galleries of the famous Vellore Fort Museum for a week-long special exhibition coinciding with Mahatma Gandhi’s 150th birth anniversary.

S Rajeshwari and her close friend for 12 years R Gayatri burnt the night’s oil to give life to the greatest leader of the nation through the stroke of the brushes. Their commitment towards painting the portraits of Gandhi made them endure the pain of spending time late in the night and early in the morning, besides earnestly studying their regular school texts.

"We were excited to have our portraits find a place in the galleries of the Fort Museum. Our long time dream has come true. It’s giving us a lot of encouragement and motivation to move forward with confidence," Gayatri told Express. The special exhibition, inaugurated on October 7 in the Fort Museum, evoked better response among the visitors.

According to K Saravanan, Curator of Fort Museum, "In appreciation of the efforts. these two girls had taken for months, we arranged the special exhibition marking the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi in the museum. The portraits attracted appreciation from many visitors."

S Selvaganesh, an art teacher employed with the Panchayat Union Middle School, Sathuvachari, has been the chief motivator of the girls since when they joined the school in Class V. He has been honing their skills with the brush all these years. "Since they are about nine years old, I have been training them in art work. I could spot the innate talent and began motivating them," he said proudly.

Rajeshwari and Gayatri spent about three months to complete the task and take their portraits to decorate the galleries. "I have been guiding them for about three months in drawing the portraits. It was, really, a strenuous effort requiring patience," said Selvaganesh.

The girls, from poor social background, have won accolades at the district level competitions. Now, they aim to achieve greater feats.

The portraits helped the visitors, particularly the younger generation, learn the history of Indian Independence struggle and the unparalleled contribution of Mahatma Gandhi in breaking the clutches of the colonial British rulers to free the nation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Vellore Fort Vellore Fort Museum Vellore Gandhi paintings Mahatma Gandhi Gandhi Jayanti
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TSRTC workers protesting at JBS bus stop on 10th day of the strike in Hyderabad (Photo | EPS)
Telangana bus strike enters 7th day, no respite for commuters
TNIE Explores: Meesapulimala-The second highest peak in Kerala
Gallery
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
May-Britt Moser shared the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine 2014 with her then husband, Edvard Moser 'for their discoveries of cells that constitute a positioning system in the brain.' In other words, our body's inner GPS which would enable us to ori
Abhijit-Esther is 6th Nobel couple. Do you know the others?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp