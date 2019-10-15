AIADMK not benami to Central govt, says Palaniswami

Thinakaran Rajamani By

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that the AIADMK government is not a benami to the BJP-led Central government, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami said that his government would oppose if the Centre would bring any anti-Tamil project to the State. Canvassing votes for Nanguneri AIADMK candidate V Narayanan in Eruvadi on Monday, Palaniswami said that since the Muslims in Tamil Nadu were against the triple talaq Bill, the AIADMK MPs had stood against it in Rajya Sabha. “If the BJP government will bring any good projects to the State, we will welcome that.

We will oppose if the projects are anti-Tamils. Alliance and party principles are different. The AIADMK never compromised on its principles. The power-hungry opposition party had allied with BJP in 1999 and enjoyed cabinet posts till 2004. Did they not find fault with BJP then?” he asked.

‘DMK is like a chameleon’

Palaniswami recalled that DMK leader Murasoli Maran was in the cabinet without portfolio even when he was hospitalised for one year. “DMK is like a chameleon. It jumped to Congress fold like a monkey in 2004 and once again enjoyed cabinet posts in UPA government. P Chidambaram was also the cabinet minister then. But he did not bring any fund or project to Tamil Nadu,” he alleged. He further listed the welfare schemes brought by AIADMK for Muslims. “We continued to allocate `6 crore to the Muslims for Hajj pilgrimage though the Central government stopped fund allocation,” he said.

‘Mortality rates reduced’

Palaniswami accused DMK President MK Stalin of giving false promise to the voters. “The opposition parties promised to give `6,000 monthly to the poor and waive off all the gold loans that the people got even from the private banks. But where is the fund for that?

The AIADMK always give promises that can be fulfilled. The late Chief Minister Jayalalithaa gave the people mixie, grinder and electric fan as promised in 2011. By bringing different welfare schemes to the pregnant women, we have reduced the Infant Mortality Rate and Maternal Mortality Rate. Tamil Nadu has been awarded for the fourth consecutive time for its better performance in organ transplantation,” he said.

Khushboo praises Modi for veshti move

Tirunelveli: In a surprise move, actor-turned-politician Khushboo Sundar has lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for wearing Tamil Nadu’s traditional veshti (dhoti) during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in Mamallapuram. Speaking to media persons in Tirunelveli on Sunday she said, “However, the reason for Modi-Jinping meeting, why Tamil Nadu was chosen for their meeting and how the country will benefit are unknown,” she rued. Khushboo further added that the criticism in social media had never affected her.

Seeman booked for comments

Villupuram: Based on complaint from Congress leaders, Vikrawandi police filed a case against NTK chief Seeman for his comments about Rajiv Gandhi assassination during election campaign. While seeking votes for K Kandasamy at Kanjanur, Seeman said, “For sending Indian military and killing people in Sri Lanka, we murdered Rajiv Gandhi in Tamil land.”

‘Can EPS meet people as a common man’

Villupuram: During the campaign for Vikravandi Assembly by-election on Sunday, DMK president MK Stalin asked CM Edappadi K Palaniswami to resign and meet people as a common man. “I am ready to give up my post and meet people as a common man but does Palaniswami has the guts to do the same? I am sure he can’t because his own villagers dislike him for the way he rules TN,” he said.

‘TN will be like Singapore in 2 yrs’

Villupuram: Deputy CM O Panneerselvam said that Tamil Nadu will be developed like Singapore within two years. He was campaigning at Chinthamani in Vikravandi on Monday. “It was in 1972 when MGR brought welfare schemes and former CM J Jayalalithaa. She implemented the free rice for over two crore people and Vision 2023, aimed to abolish huts/hamlets and built houses for 75 lakh people below the poverty line and around six lakh houses has already been constructed, at the cost of Rs 75 crore,” he said. Tamil Nadu is now peaceful which is why it was chosen for the Modi-Xi summit, claimed OPS. “Stalin was alleging Mamallapuram was beautified like Singapore in two days, but Tamil Nadu would be like Singapore in two years.”