HC directs govt to file report on police reforms

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered the Chennai city Police Commissioner or a higher police officer, along with the Advocate General representing the state government, to aid in a suo motu PIL over police reforms. The PIL came up for hearing before the first bench of acting Chief Justice Vineet Kothari and Justice C Saravana on Monday.

The court sought respondents, including the State Home Department, to explain the steps taken to constitute the Police Commission. The affidavit, filed by Niranjan Mardi, Additional Chief Secretary to the Tamil Nadu Home Department, said the constitution of the Fourth Police Commission was under progress. The bench directed the Home department to file status reports on each of the prayers raised by the SC in the pending writ petition.