Madras HC allows Tamilisai to withdraw plea against Kanimozhi

Siva Sekaran By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has permitted Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan to withdraw her petition challenging the election of DMK candidate Kanimozhi from the Thoothukudi Lok Sabha constituency in the elections held in May 2016.

While functioning as the Tamil Nadu BJP State president, Tamilisai, had filed the petition. However, after becoming the Telangana governor, she opted to withdraw her petition. When the matter came up on the last occasion, Justice S M Subramaniyam had directed her to follow the procedure for the withdrawal of the petition.

Accordingly, after completing the formalities, the counsel for she approached the judge, who on Monday, granted permission to withdraw the petition, subject to publication of the order in the government gazette In her petition, Kanimozhi pointed out that the Supreme Court had time and again held that a candidate duly elected by the democratic process to work for the people.