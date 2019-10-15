Madurai: Head smashed, 16-year-old girl found dead, rape suspected

Vignesh V By

Express News Service

MADURAI: Mystery shrouds the death of a 16-year-old girl at Onapatti in Madurai district on Monday. Sources said that the girl had gone out to defecate but did not return, prompting a search that ended after her body was found. While the assailant, who smashed her head with a stone, was nabbed, police were awaiting medical reports to ascertain whether she was sexually abused.

Police said that the 24-year-old suspect, A Madhavan, had been giving contradictory statements, leading to their hitting a dead end with interrogation. There were suspicions that Madhavan perpetrated the murder with the help of his brother, who has been absconding.

“There is no clarity on the involvement of Madhavan’s brother,” an official said. The deceased was a native of Sellur and was paying her grandmother a visit. Sources said that the police were trying to ascertain whether the deceased and the assailant were in a relationship or the latter was stalking her.