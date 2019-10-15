Schools in Thoothukudi to be shut on Tuesday due to incessant rain

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: In view of continuous rainfall, the Thoothukudi district collector Sandeep Nanduri announced holiday for schools here on Tuesday.

The northeast monsoon intensified at many areas across the district last night. The rainfall had cheered farmers across the district who are preparing for the rabi crop cultivation.

As per the reading taken by 8 am on Tuesday, a total of 248.30 mm of rainfall was recorded in the district witnessing 78.2 mm in Sirvaikuntam, 60 mm in Thoothukudi, 29 mm in Maniyachi, 27 mm in Ottapidaram, 15 mm in Vaippar, 12.6 mm in Sathankulam, 7 mm in Kalugumalai, 6 mm in Ettayapuram, 5 mm in Vedanatham, 5 mm in Keelaarasadi, 2.5 mm in Kovilpatti, 1 mm in Vilathikulam, the official data revealed.

Taking into account of rainfall records, district collector declared holiday for the schools across the district. The schools would resume on Wednesday based on the rainfall data, said Chief Education Officer (CEO) Gnanagowri.