Swacch posters in Tamil missing at Tiruchi railway station, English messages confuse passengers 

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Posters to create awareness on cleanliness at Tiruchy railway station appear to be sending mixed messages. While one poster asks passengers to use bins to dispose of waste, another asks them not to dump plastic in garbage bin.

Several passengers wondered what Railways is exactly trying to convey through this poster. “I think Railways wants passengers to use the shredder on Platform No. 1 when disposing of plastic bottles, but that is impractical. If my train is arriving at platform no. 6, that means I would have to go all the way to

platform no. 1 to dispose of a plastic bottle. Railways has to avoid such confusing posters. Otherwise, they should put shredders on all platforms,” said passenger Vanaja Sundar.

Another passenger said Railways should have totally banned the use of plastic inside the station. “Some of the posters say the use of plastic is banned in the station, yet Railways does not want passengers to dispose of plastic waste in litter bins. If they have banned the use of plastic, how are they able to sell drinking water in plastic bottles?,” asked R Sitharaman. a passenger.

Those using the subway to go from one platform to another are even more confused as a poster says, “Do not use plastics. It will lead to penalty as per Indian Railway (IR) Act.” This has added to the confusion among passengers.

“This message is unclear as Railways is simply saying plastic use would lead to a penalty under the IR Act. Since the poster has mentioned the IR Act, it should be explained clearly. This apart, they should also put up posters in Tamil. Otherwise, how can those who do not know English be able to understand?,” asked Tiruchy resident M Krishnamoorthy. Officials assured corrective action.

