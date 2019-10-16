43 pot-holes on 1km stretch, a nightmare to motorists

By Express News Service

COIMBATORE: For a city staking claim to the smart tag, Coimbatore indeed cuts a sorry figure. A case in point is a one-km stretch, which is riddled by not one, not two, but as many as 43 potholes. Some infrastructure!

Villankurichi Road in the city is one of the busiest stretches, with traffic peaking throughout the week. This road from Hope College connects Sathyamangalam Main Road, Mettupalayam Main Road and Annur Main Road, all of which are part of the national highways.

Around 20 years ago, this arterial road was witness to only moderate traffic, as only residents used it. Cut to 2019, Tidal Park near the Hope College, Tamil Nadu Water and Drainage Board office, wet grinder, foundry and other industries and educational institutions now operate along the five-km stretch on Vilankurichi Road between Hope College and Cheran Maanagar.

Now, given the importance and the strategic location of this stretch, one would imagine it to be in the pink of health. And, one could not be more wrong. Motorists get a pure off-roading experience just by negotiating this pothole-riddled stretch from Hope College till Cheran Maanagar. Despite several representations, no action has been taken to repair the damage. The road connecting Kumudham Nagar to Villakurichi Main Road is an example of what apathy can wreak.

Consumer Awareness and Protection Association (CAPA) president NR Ravi Shankar told TNIE, ''The 40-feet road in Kumudham Nagar (Corporation ward number 32) is heavily damaged. On behalf of our association, team members inspected the road on September 29 (Sunday) and confirmed the number of potholes: 43 pot holes on one-km stretch. We took photos of all the 43 damaged segments and submitted to the corporation officials during the grievance day meeting. However, no action has been taken. Villankurichi road is witnessing rapid development continuously. Corporation officials should take steps in repairing the stretch. The monsoon is expected to intensify soon and if repairs are not carried out soon, the situation would get worse."