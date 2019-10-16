CM announces Deepavali bonus for staff of state PSUs

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday announced bonus of Rs 472.65 crore, ahead of Deepavali, for 3,48,503 employees of State Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs). The permanent employees will get bonus ranging between Rs 8,400 and Rs 16,800.



The workers of profit-making PSUs would get bonus up to 20%, depending upon the ‘allocable surplus’ available with them. Those working with loss-making PSUs would be given a 10% bonus (8.33 bonus with 1.67% ex-gratia).

The employees of TANGEDCO, State-owned transport corporations and Civil Supplies Corporation would get 20% bonus (8.33% bonus with 11.67% ex-gratia).



The C and D Division employees of TNHB, Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Tamil Nadu Water Supply and Drainage and Sewerage Board, will get 10% bonus (8.33% bonus and 1.67% ex-gratia).



The employees of Arasu Rubber Corporation, Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation, Tamil Nadu Tea Plantation Corporation, sugar mills in cooperative and public sector, Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers Federation and District Cooperative Milk Producers Unions (Aavin), would get 20% bonus (8.33% bonus and 11.67% ex-gratia) or 10% bonus (8.33% bonus with 1.67% ex-gratia), depending upon the ‘allocable surplus’ available with them.

Ex-gratia amount

Contract workers of TANGEDCO: Rs 4,000

TNCSC temporary workers: Rs 3,000

Cooperative societies which do not come under Payment of Bonus Act: Rs 3,000

Primary cooperative societies: Rs 2,400