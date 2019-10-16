Congress always acted against Tamils: OPS

By Express News Service

TIRUNELVELI: Canvassing votes for Nanguneri AIADMK candidate V Narayanan in Moondradaippu on Tuesday, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam said the Congress government always acted against the welfare of Tamils.

“In 2007, it refused to publish the Cauvery Tribunal’s final verdict in government gazette. During campaign for Parliamentary polls, Rahul Gandhi promised Karnataka to dissolve the Cauvery Management Board and assured help in getting nod for Mekedatu project,” he recalled.