Dengue suspected as two more girls from Tiruvallur succumb

Two more girls from Tiruvallur district with history of fever died on Monday.

Published: 16th October 2019 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:27 AM   |  A+A-

Image of anti-dengue fogging for representation purpose. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

According to the health department officials, “Nadhini (5), a resident of Mathur in Tiruvallur district, was admitted to Tiruttani Government Hospital but her parents took her back home without informing the doctors. Since her condition deteriorated she was brought back to the Tirutani GH. Before this, the parents had taken the patient to a private hospital.”

“From the Tiruttani GH, she was shifted to the Arakkonam GH from there doctors referred her to the Institute of Child Health, Egmore. But on the way to the ICH, the girl died.  She also had diarrohoea and vomiting complaints,” the official said.

Meanwhile, another girl Monisha (8) from Thandalam in Tiruvallur district also succumbed to fever at the ICH. 

According to officials, five children succumbed to fever at Tiruttani in a week. Among the five was Nishath, 11-month-old boy, succumbed to dengue at Sri Ramachandra Medical College Hospital, Porur last week. On Monday, 70 fever cases were admitted in the Tiruvallur government hospital.

