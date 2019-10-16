Home States Tamil Nadu

Duo yet to reveal NEET impersonator’s name

State Public Prosecutor tells Madurai bench the two accused in the case are not cooperating with investigation

Published: 16th October 2019 05:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The CB-CID told the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court that the medical student KV Udit Suriya and his father KS Venkatesan, arrested in connection with the NEET impersonation case, have not yet revealed the name of the impersonator.

Appearing on behalf of the CB-CID, State Public Prosecutor A Natarajan submitted that the duo was not cooperating with the investigation and that Venkatesan has still not revealed the name of the impersonator engaged by them to write the examination on behalf of Suriya.

It was also informed to the court that Venkatesan, pursuant to dismissal of his bail plea by a Judicial Magistrate(JM) court, had moved another petition on Monday before the Principal District and Sessions Court in Theni.

Recording the facts, Justice GR Swaminathan, who heard the case, directed the Registry of the High Court Bench to call for Venkatesan’s bail plea documents from the Sessions Court to hear the same along with Suriya’s petition at the next hearing on October 17. Earlier, the judge orally questioned the CB-CID as to why they have not sought for the custody of the two accused.

The father-son duo was nabbed by the CB-CID from Tirupati on September 25 and subsequently was arrested the following day. Their judicial custody was recently extended by the Theni  JM court till October 24. So far, the CB-CID has apprehended nine persons, including a broker and four students and their parents in connection with the case.

Bail pleas rejected once again
The Theni Judicial Magistrate Court dismissed the bail petitions of two students Rahul and Praveen and their fathers who were arrested in NEET impersonation case. The bail petitions were filed on September 30. This is the third time the court rejected their bail petitions. Meanwhile, CB-CID police on Monday took one-day custody of Irfan, who had surrendered before Salem court in connection with the scam, and produced him before the court on Tuesday. Magistrate Panneer Selvam extended his judicial remand till October 25. Later Irfan was taken to Theni Prison. It may be recalled that Udit Suriya, another student, secured a seat in Government Theni Medical College using an impersonator. Suriya and his father Venkatesan are lodged in Madurai Central Prison. Following inquiries with them, police arrested students Rahul, Praveen and Priyanga and their parents in connection to the scam.

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
NEET fraud
India Matters
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Curbing black money: Printing of Rs 2,000 notes stopped, says RTI reply
Election Commission of India (File Photo | PTI)
Election Commission bans exit polls during Assembly elections, bypolls
Security forces patrolling Kashmir Valley. (File Photo| PTI)
Don't fall prey to terrorism: Sufi delegation appeals to Kashmiris
Bhuvaneshwari with eco-friendly sanitary napkins. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
‘Padwoman’ from Tirupur makes eco-friendly sanitary napkins

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russian servicemen carry the coffin of late Soviet cosmonaut Alexei Leonov during a funeral ceremony at a military cemetery in Mytishchi, outside Moscow. (Photo | AFP)
RIP Alexei: First person to walk in space no more
OnePlus 7T
OnePlus 7T: Is it worth buying?
Gallery
Continuing a long-standing tradition, Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, arrived in Islamabad on October 14 on a five-day visit, to further improve ties between the two countries. Kate's attire was praised by m
IN PICTURES | Kate Middleton pays tribute to fashionista Diana on first Pakistan tour
La Familia: Sunny Leone, husband Daniel Weber and their children pose for a family photo at Nisha's birthday celebration. (Photo | Instagram)
Sunny Leone's daughter Nisha turns 4, check out some adorable snaps from the birthday celebration
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp