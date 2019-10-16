Home States Tamil Nadu

Plea to restore railway seating facility binned

The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee expressed its declination when the petition from advocate R Chandrasekaran of Pammal, came up on Tuesday.

Published: 16th October 2019 05:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th October 2019 05:15 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: A division bench of the HC has rejected a PIL plea for a direction to the SR, to restore old seating capacities in the first class compartments of pink coaches in the Chennai-Chengalpattu-Arakkonam sections. The bench of Justices M Sathyanarayanan and N Seshasayee expressed its declination when the petition from advocate R Chandrasekaran of Pammal, came up on Tuesday.

The petition prayed for a direction to the Railways to restore number of seating/standing capacity and entry and exit bays in the first class compartments of pink coaches, by allocating two bays in the three of the said first class compartments, hitherto existing in the older and conventional coaches and curb unauthorised travel through a reward scheme or an alternate scheme to the ticket checking staff.

