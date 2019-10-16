Rape, murder of teen: Search for the twin continues

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after the murder of a 16-year-old girl and the arrest of a youth, the police are still clueless about the whereabouts of his twin brother, who is also believed to have involvement in the murder.

The arrested youth has been identified as M Madhavan (24) of Onapatti and his twin brother M Madhu is on the run.

The girl was allegedly killed by the brothers when she went out of her house on Sunday night to defecate in the open. Police said that when she came out of the house, she met Madhavan, who had been stalking her for quite some time.

"He sexually assulted her, and at this time, Madhu came to the spot. When the girl told them that she would reveal the incident to her family members, the duo pushed her down to the ground and strangulated her before smashing her head with a stone," they said. Her body was later found on the spot Monday morning.

When the police started an investigation into the incident, Madhu escaped from his house. An investigating police officer said that Madhavan had been stalking her for the last eight months after he returned from Telangana.

Special teams have been formed to nab Madhu.