By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday ordered the release of water for irrigation from Periyar dam in Theni district, for the ayacut farmers in PT Rajan canal and Periyar canals from October 18, for 120 days.

Each day, not more than 100 cusecs would be released and would benefit 5,146 acres of lands in two taluks.