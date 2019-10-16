 Search continues for twin of arrested youth for girl’s murder

By Express News Service

MADURAI: A day after the murder of a 16-year-old girl and the arrest of a youth, the police are still clueless about the whereabouts of his twin brother, who is also believed to have involvement in the murder.

The arrested youth has been identified as M Madhavan (24) of Onapatti and his twin brother M Madhu is on the run.

The girl was allegedly killed by the brothers when she went out of her house on Sunday night to defecate in the open. Police said that when she came out of the house, she met Madhavan, who had been stalking her for quite some time.

“He sexually assaulted her, and at this time, Madhu came to the spot. When the girl told them that she would reveal the incident to her family members, the duo pushed her down to the ground and strangulated her before smashing her head with a stone,” they said. Her body was later found on the spot Monday morning.

Madhu escaped from his house. An investigating police officer said that Madhavan had been stalking her for the last eight months after he returned from Telangana. Special teams have been formed to nab Madhu.

Man who married transgender seeks protection

Madurai: Claiming threat from relatives, a widower who married a transgender approached Collector TG Vinay, seeking protection. Basheer from Sunnambu Kalavasal who lost his wife seven years ago fell in love with Kalki of Sellur. When Basheer, a father of two, and Kalki decided to tie the knot, they had to face stiff opposition from the relatives of the man. On Monday, the pair got married in front of well wishers at a city temple. After they came to know about the marriage, Basheer’s relatives threatened him. Speaking to media persons, Basheer said that despite the threats, he would not abandon Kalki and live with her till his last breath. Meanwhile, Kalki requested the society to recognise such marriages. One of the relatives of Basheer said, “Basheer has not been caring for his two children and now their future is at stake.” The officials said that the petition would be forwarded to the police station concerned.

Man sexually assaults 16-yr-old, arrested

Dindigul: Kodaikanal All Women Police Station personnel on Tuesday arrested a 37-year-old man for sexually assaulting a 16-year-old girl. Sources said that the girl, who went to a church along with her younger brother on Sunday morning, was on her way back to home. During that time, the suspect Antony Peter Raja chased away the victim’s brother and sexually assaulted and fled the spot after the girl cried for help. Later the kith and kin of the girl lodged a complaint with Kodaikanal AWPS.

Man jailed seven yrs for sexually assaulting girl

Sivaganga: The Fast Track Mahila Court in Sivaganga on Tuesday awarded seven year imprisonment to a 27-year-old man for sexually assaulting a four-year-old girl in 2015. Sources said M Ranjith had gone to his relative’s house in November 2015. When the girl’s mother left the child with him and went to a nearby shop, he sexually assaulted her. Upon knowing that her daughter was sexually assaulted, she lodged a complaint with Sivaganga All Women Police.

Youth held for sexually assaulting teen

Vellore: A 21-year-old man was arrested under POCSO Act by Vellore AWP for allegedly sexually assaulting and impregnating a teenage girl at Senbakkam. Police said, C Ajithkumar of Keezharasampattu was arrested based on a complaint lodged by victim’s mother. The 15-year-old girl reported the incident to her parents recently after she noticed signs of pregnancy. The incident happened at Kathazhampattu in the last week of August. He was arrested under Sections 3 & 4 (Punishment for penetrative sexual assault), 5 (j) (ii) (commits penetrative sexual assault on child and as a consequence, makes her pregnant) and 6 (aggravated penetrative sexual assault) of Protection of Children from Sexual Offences act, the police said. The police also booked the perpetrator under Section 3 (1) (w) (i) of Schedule Castes and Schedule Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989.