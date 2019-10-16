Will DMK young women’s wing offend ‘aged’?

S Kumaresan By

Express News Service

CHENNAI: The DMK has decided to set up a young women’s wing under the control of the youth wing secretary, Udhayanidhi Stalin, according to sources. This is said to be an attempt to strengthen the support base of the actor-turned-politician, son of party president MK Stalin. However, the move has not gone down well with the women’s wing functionaries who believe this will disrupt their functioning and lead to ‘factional politics’ in the party.

One of the former town secretaries in the delta districts told Express, on condition of anonymity, “If they establish the youth women’s wing, the functionaries of the women’s wing will be identified as ‘aged’ who will be so hurt mentally that they may think of retiring from active politics. Eventually, it will culminate in a parallel party by Udhayanidhi.”

One of the district deputy organisers of the women wing told Express, “Already there is no representation for women’s wing functionaries in contesting the Assembly and parliamentary elections. Only the youth wing functionaries have been given party tickets so far. If the young women’s wing is set up, it will lead to many women’s wing functionaries becoming inactive.”

Kanimozhi, who leads the DMK’s women’s wing at present, was not available for comment since she was away in Serbia as part of a parliamentary delegation. Those in her close circle have also refused to comment. Despite the news doing the rounds, one of the youth wing functionaries and close friend of Udhayanidhi Stalin denied it, saying that the idea was floated initially, but it had not taken shape.