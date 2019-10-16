Zoo taking final shape, denizens can look forward to summer getaway

By Express News Service

TIRUCHY: Next summer, Tiruchy residents would have a new recreation spot, as the zoo proposed at MR Palayam is taking final shape. Sources in the Forest department said the zoo was likely to be opened in six months.

Construction of the zoo started 10 years ago, and has been on at snail’s pace. The project suffered a setback due to a funds crunch right from its initial stages. “The project ran into several delays due to a paucity of funds. While the basic facilities have already been built, more funds are required to make the changes suggested by the Central Zoo Authority (CZA). We are expecting the funds soon and the zoo would open within the next six months,” said a senior forest official.

Till date, `2.6 crore has been spent or construction and maintenance of facilities at the zoo, which sprawls over 62 hectares. “The zoo would be exclusively for herbivorous animals which have been held captive or strayed. While the basic facilities have been built, they need fine-tuning to make them more animal-friendly. The added funding would be solely spent on making changes to facilities as suggested by the CZA,” added the official.

The public are hopeful the opening of the zoo would boost tourism in the district.

“There are no zoos in the entire central region. This zoo would serve as a perfect destination for children and the general public. We hope the zoo, which has been much talked about, would soon be thrown open to the public,” said Tiruchy resident Saravanan.

Elephant Rehabilitation Centre:

Sharing the reserve forest area, the elephant rescue and rehabilitation centre is set to undergo major infrastructural developments, following the arrival of elephants. The Forest department recently received Rs 40 lakh to make the facility a one of its kind. V Thirunavukkarasar, Chief Conservator of Forest, Tiruchy Circle, said, “ We have received new funding to improve the facility. Major changes including more night-vision cameras, roads and concrete sheds to be built. The new facilities would help in supervision of rescued animals.” Currently, four elephants are in the centre.