Alliance Air to reconnect Chennai with Jaffna from Thursday

It is learnt that President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, along with other dignitaries, are scheduled to grace the inaugural event. 

17th October 2019

An Alliance Air aircraft (Photo |Air India website)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Marking inauguration of Jaffna International Airport that has been rebuilt by India after the civil war, Alliance Air (the subsidiary of Air India) will launch a flight to the airport with invitees from the aviation industry on Thursday. Jaffna will be the airline’s 55th and first international addition to the list.
The runway length has been extended from 950 to 1,400 metres to facilitate ATR 72 aircraft carrying 70 passengers.

Formerly known as Palaly Airport and Sri Lanka Air Force (SLAF) Palaly, the airport has a history tracing back to Second World War wherein it was built by the Royal Air Force of Britain and served as the country’s second international airport before being taken over by the Sri Lanka Air Force. Ashwani Lohani, chairman and MD, Air India Group, said, “It is a proud moment as the second airline in Air India group goes global.”

“It brings us immense delight that after spearheading efforts connecting unique regional routes within India under UDAN, we now fly international. This will be the first nonstop service between Chennai and Jaffna,” said CS Subbiah, CEO, Alliance Air. 

Tiruchy to monitor operations for now
“Tiruchy ATC is closest to Jaffna. Therefore, initially, we would be monitoring operations between Jaffna and Chennai. Later, the Chennai ATC will take over. We also conducted a trial flight between Tiruchy and Jaffna on Tuesday,” a source added. The operation from Tiruchy to the Island nation is scheduled for the next phase, the source added. 
 

