Home States Tamil Nadu

Gender forcing trans graduates to beg on streets

The couple had to persuade the temple authorities to get them married, and the news hit the headlines.     

Published: 17th October 2019 04:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 04:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Nirupa Sampath
Express News Service

CUDDALORE: Are begging and sex work the only jobs meant for transgenders, asks 22-year-old Amruta. A transwoman, Amruta’s marriage to a cisgender man at Thiruvahindrapuram temple in August created much noise. The couple had to persuade the temple authorities to get them married, and the news hit the headlines.     

It took serious effort for a transwoman to get married in a temple. However, finding a job seems to be a much more daunting task for many of the community. “We have been going around clapping our hands, seeking money... We have been sex workers for a long time... It’s high time we are considered for other jobs. Only then will the social stigma come down,” says Amruta.  She was on the verge of completing her course in nursing when she eloped to Mumbai. Currently, Amruta is unemployed. “I am determined not to travel on the oft-trodden path by several trans persons. I do not want to be pushed into sex work or begging. There are many others like me.”

Amruta says she approached an NGO in Cuddalore, which claims to be working for trans persons but was asked to go beg in front of shops. “I do not wish to do that.”

No dearth of qualifications
Valli (name changed), a transwoman living near Vadalur, is a graduate. She stays with 15 other trans persons in a rented accommodation. “11 of us are graduates but none are employed,” says Valli. 

“Begging is not a choice. The hurdles we have to cross while seeking out a job are many. Not all are brave enough to counter them. Finally, begging and sex work become the only way out,” she says. A few years ago Valli and her friends set up a veggies pushcart near the Vadalur bus stand.

“We were forced to close it down. We faced severe harassment. Many did not want to buy anything from us. It was not viable anymore.” Valli, a graduate, currently begs for a living. But not all stories end like Valli’s. Take the case of Sivagami, for instance. A Class-X pass-out, she set up a snack stall in the Old Town about a week ago. 

Now, her shop is teeming with customers. “I am very relieved that I will not have to revert to begging,” says Sivagami.

What officials say
A district social welfare department official says no transperson attended a meeting three months back. The idea was to issue identity cards, so that they can avail social benefits announced by the government.
As per the department data, 222 trans persons are registered in the district, of which 192 have been given identity cards. Four sewing machines, 20 health insurance cards, 37 pensions, 84 house pattas, and 19 house allocations have been delivered. To promote entrepreneurship, the government plans to give Rs 50,000 per trans person starting this year.  
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
transgenders
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp