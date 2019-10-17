Home States Tamil Nadu

Kodaikanal to get facelift soon as municipality sends proposal to Tamil Nadu government

To keep the lake clean, the municipality wants to procure a dredging machine so that Palani, a town that relies on Kodaikanal Lake, would get potable water.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the Kodaikanal Lake.

A view of the Kodaikanal Lake.

By S Raja
Express News Service

DINDIGUL: WHAT does beauty want? To be seen, appreciated and admired. Well, when it comes to the 'Princess of Hill Stations', aka Kodaikanal, that 'want' part is nicely taken care of by the tourists. But what does beauty need to stay beautiful? To be maintained, period. Good news! the 'need' part is going to be taken care of, courtesy the Kodaikanal Municipality's 106-crore proposal to facelift Kodaikanal.

The municipality has recently sent a proposal to the State government in this regard and the suggestions contain a bunch of measures the Princess Hill deserves. Going by what the Municipality officials told TNIE, the proposal aims to revamp Kodaikanal Lake, Boat House, a 4.5-km road that runs around the lake, 14 culverts that dot the town, Children Park, the walkway garden that circumnavigates the lake and the fountain in municipality office complex. Wait, there's more. The officials also envisage to built two watch towers near the lake for the tourists to get a panoramic view of the evergreen town. To keep the lake clean, the municipality wants to procure a dredging machine so that Palani, a town that relies on Kodaikanal Lake, would get potable water.  

The proposal also pitches for the procurement of 15 boats, including pedalling and rowing ones. It may be noted that the Boat House has 36 boats now. Sources from the municipality told TNIE that renovation of the road around Kodaikanal Lake would put an end to rainwater stagnation in the area. They said the walkway garden would get different varieties of flowering plants. They vowed to carry out the renovation works on war-footing once the government shows green signal to the proposal.

The Plan:

* A dredger will be procured to keep the Kodaikanal Lake clean

* Boat House and Children Park to get a fresh lick of paint

* The 4.5-km road runs around the lake will be relaid

* 14 culverts that dot the town to be renovated

* Fountain in the municipality complex to be revamped

* Walkway garden around Kodaikanal Lake to get a range of flowering plants

* 15 boats to be procured

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kodaikanal
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp