Madras HC grants bail to student arrested in NEET scam; father stays in prison 

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while allowing a bail petition filed by the student. The judge however dismissed the bail petition of his father Venkatesan.

Published: 17th October 2019 12:11 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 12:15 PM   |  A+A-

Madras High Court

Madras High Court

By Express News Service

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of Madras High Court granted bail to one of the medical students who was arrested for impersonating in NEET examination.

Justice GR Swaminathan passed the order while allowing a bail petition filed by the student. The judge however dismissed the bail petition of his father Venkatesan.

Justice Swaminathan recalled the CB-CID's statement that Venkatesan has not been cooperating with the investigation. "The accused appears to have drawn inspiration from the Tamil movie Vasool Raja MBBS," the Judge further remarked.

Since the investigation is at a crucial stage and the modus operandi of the accused is yet to be ascertained, not to mention that the identification of the impersonator is also not revealed by Venkatesan, the Court is not inclined to grant bail to Venkatesan, the Judge stated and dismissed his petition.

However, observing that the student appears to be a 'victim of his father's deeds' who seems to have manipulated and manoeuvred the whole offence while the son just played along, the judge allowed the bail petition of the student, on condition that he has to appear before the Deputy Superintendent of Police of CB-CID, Madurai, every day.

