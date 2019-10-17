Home States Tamil Nadu

PwD alleges humiliation by doctor at Karur GH

A differently abled woman staged a dharna at the Karur government hospital after a doctor at the hospital allegedly tore her application form to obtain a medical certificate on Wednesday.

Published: 17th October 2019 09:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 09:05 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KARUR: A differently abled woman staged a dharna at the Karur government hospital after a doctor at the hospital allegedly tore her application form to obtain a medical certificate on Wednesday.

Susila (52) is a resident of Aathikrishnapuram in Karur. Her husband died on October 3 due to a heart attack. In order to get government financial assistance, she approached a doctor at the Karur government hospital to get his attestation on the application form for the medical certificate. However, she was allegedly humiliated by the doctor.

Susila told reporters “My husband passed away due to a heart attack a few days ago. For the widow pension amount I submitted an application to doctor Bhuvaneswaran at the Karur GH. I also had to get signatures from the RI, VAO, Councilor and other officials. When I gave the application form to Bhuvaneswaran , he tore it into pieces and threw it on my face.  He could have easily said yes or no for the signature. But he humiliated me. This is totally unacceptable.”

Later, the woman filed a complaint with the hospital chief. One of the advocates in Karur also filed a complaint with the Human Rights Commission. Sources at the GH said the doctor asked Susila to come back after getting signatures from the VAO and RI. But she insisted her application be signed first. The doctor got furious and tore the application form.

Dean assures action

Speaking to TNIE, the dean of Karur government hospital, Rossy Vennila said that further action would be taken after conducting an inquiry.

Comments

