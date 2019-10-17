Sterlite police firing: Seeman wants commission to question Rajini

By Express News Service

THOOTHUKUDI: NTK Coordinator Seeman has demanded the one-man commission, investigating the police firing against anti-Sterlite protestors, to question actor Rajinikanth.



He was speaking to reporters when he came to appear before the commission chairperson Retired Justice Aruna Jegadeesan on Wednesday.

Seeman said that Rajinikanth had made an unwarranted remark against those who staged protest in Thoothukudi. The actor had said that intrusion of anti-socials distracted the protest.



Seeman asked how Rajini could say anti-socials intruded into the protest. “Who are they? If that is the case, then why none of the anti-socials have been arrested so far? Also, the 13 people shot dead by police were also common men. He should not generally blame public,” he asked.