Home States Tamil Nadu

Teach lesson to DMK: CM Palaniswami in Vikravandi

He added that `1,250 crores had been allocated for water bodies renovation and `1600 crores allotted for repairing check dams.

Published: 17th October 2019 05:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th October 2019 05:08 AM   |  A+A-

Palaniswami canvassing votes for AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi | Express

By BAGALAVAN PERIER  B
Express News Service

VILLUPURAM: Urging the people to ensure the victory of the AIADMK candidate in Vikravandi bye-election, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday said the DMK won the Lok Sabha seats by giving false promises such as waiver of gold and educational loans which cannot be implemented. 

Campaigning for MR Muthamizhselvan, AIADMK candidate, at Kanai, Mampazhapattu and Thiruvamathur, he said Stalin could not bear AIADMK becoming the strongest party and hence he was criticising it. DMK cheated the people in the parliamentary elections by making false promises, he alleged. “We told the truth and faced the election. Now, we are standing boldly in this bye-election. People should teach a lesson to DMK for betraying them.”

Palaniswami said Stalin met people through “Thinnai Pracharam” (campaigning) only when elections came. He did not solve people’s issues when he was Deputy chief minister and Local administration minister. “What will he do now after receiving petitions from people? We are implementing the combined drinking water project for Villupuram district. Soon, a desalination project will be started in the district. An announcement was made in Assembly regarding Nandhan Canal project and Rs 40 crores was allotted for it.”

He added that Rs 1,250 crores had been allocated for water bodies renovation and Rs 1600 crores allotted for repairing check dams.

Aim to retain power in 2021: AIADMK top brass

Chennai: Recalling achievements of AIADMK governments in the past 47 years, Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam on Wednesday exhorted cadre and functionaries to aim for retaining power in 2021, when Assembly elections are held. This will be a befitting tribute to MG Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, they said. In an epistle to cadre on the eve of AIADMK’s 48th foundation day, they said, “We overcame all troubles and are running the party and the government efficiently. The GDP of Tamil Nadu has surpassed eight per cent which is above country’s GDP. The successful conduct of the informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had paraded the administrative efficiency of the government.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Tamil Nadu news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
DMK AIADMK Palaniswami Vikravandi bypoll
India Matters
In this Sunday, May. 3, 2015 file photo a doctor attends to a malnourished child at a refugee camp in Yola, Nigeria. (File Photo | AP)
One in three children below five malnourished: UNICEF report
CBSE schools will be required to conduct water audits and prepare a water efficiency plan. (File | EPS)
Mandatory for schools to become water-efficient in next 3 years: CBSE 
For representational purposes (File | Reuters)
India's largest bank HDFC surrounded by lending crisis
Representational Image (File photo | EPS))
In this Telangana district, exchange 1 kg plastic waste to get 1 kg rice 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Visakhapatnam: CPI(M) holds 'rasta roko' against fuel price hike
Screengrab of video in which man is seen near the lion in Delhi Zoo.
WATCH | Drunk man enters lion's enclosure at Delhi Zoo
Gallery
Keerthy Suresh, who won the National Film Award for her powerhouse performance in Savitri biopic 'Mahanati', turns 27 today. The film has been a major turning point in the young heroine's career, with several leading directors signing her on for prestigio
Take a look at Keerthy Suresh's next films - from Hindi debut 'Maidaan' to Priyadarshan's 'Marakkar'
Subramanian Swamy's path to 10 per cent growth in economy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp